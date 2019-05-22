Most US businesses in are hurting from the tariffs war between the two countries, forcing some companies to relocate abroad or refocus their business, a survey showed Wednesday.

The recent poll by the and its sister organisation in paints a gloomy picture of the business environment for American companies.

Three-quarters of the 250 respondents said increases in US and Chinese tariffs are having a "negative impact" on their business as orders were drying up owing to rising costs and prices.

Nearly half said they have experienced non- retaliatory measures in since last year, with one in five reporting increased inspections and a similar amount enduring slower customs clearance.

And 14 per cent complained of other complications from increased bureaucratic oversight and regulatory scrutiny.

The and China have so far exchanged tariffs on more than USD 360 billion in two-way trade.

The poll was conducted from May 16 to May 20, days after the more than doubled duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods and retaliated with higher duties on $60 billion in American products.

The poll showed that 35 percent of companies would adopt an "in China for China" strategy -- sourcing within China and targeting the domestic market -- as a result of tariffs.

But more than 40 percent said they were "considering or have relocated" production facilities outside China, with and the prefered alternatives for

Fewer than six percent said they have moved or are considering moving their factories to the United States, undercutting Donald Trump's hopes of seeing American companies move production back home.

Trump launched the trade war last year to extract profound economic reforms from Beijing, accusing China of seeking to forge global industrial dominance through massive state intervention in markets and the theft of

Despite the pain, more than half of respondents said they favour protracted trade talks to continue in order to address "structural issues allowing them to operate on a more level playing field".

Others wanted a quick deal and a return to the "pre- predictability and stability" that existed before the world's two biggest economies locked horns.

After talks ended in this month China's top said another round would take place in Beijing, but neither side has announced a date.

Trump has left open the door for reconciliation, saying he expected a "fruitful" meeting next month with his Chinese counterpart at a Group of 20 summit in

Chinese said at a regular press briefing that he had not seen the survey.

But, Lu added, "even when the US threatens to impose tariffs on China, the enthusiasm for foreign investment in China has not diminished and continues to increase." Lu said China has "no intention" to take retaliatory action against US companies because of the trade war.

"We are still committed to providing a fair, reasonable, transparent, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment for enterprises investing in China," he said.

