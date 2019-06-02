US-S.Korea military exercises not 'necessary': Pentagon chief

The resumption of US- joint military exercises is not "necessary", told reporters Sunday, despite stalled negotiations between and

regularly conducted large-scale military manoeuvers with the until the first meeting of US with North Korean leader last year.

They were suspended at Trump's request to facilitate dialogue with and replaced by more limited exercises, but negotiations on the North Korean nuclear program have since stalled.

Asked on Sunday whether the exercises would resume, Shanahan replied: "I don't think it is necessary."



The acting added that the US forces in were already "prepared if diplomacy fails" with the North.

"I am confident that we have the readiness that we are required to have, the operational forces and the posture," Shanahan said while flying to for the third leg of his week-long tour of

There are close to 30,000 US troops stationed in South Korea, and their annual drills with tens of thousands of South Korean soldiers have always infuriated the North -- with condemning the manoeuvres as provocative rehearsals for invasion.

However following the first summit between Trump and Kim in in June 2018, the US said would suspend the "very provocative" joint military exercises with

The two leaders also signed a vaguely-worded pledge on denuclearisation of the

A second meeting held in in February broke up early with no progress toward Washington's goal of getting the isolated North to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

