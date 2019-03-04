Use common sense, Modi tells Oppn on his Rafale remarks; no comments, says IAF chief

Asking opposition parties to use common sense, Monday slammed them for questioning his statement that the presence of fighter jets would have given greater firepower to the IAF during the February 27 aerial engagement with

Air Marshal B S declined to comment on the prime minister's statement that jets would have a made a difference.

"I said if was acquired in time it would have made a difference (during the February 27 dogfight), but they(opposition parties) say is questioning our strike," said, addressing a gathering in Jamnagar.

"Please use common sense. What I said was if we had Rafale at the time (of aerial dogfight), then none of our fighter jets would have gone down and none of theirs saved," he added. lost one jet during the fierce dogfight in which one warplane of Air Force(PAF) was also shot down.

"If they(opposition) don't understand me what can I do. They have their own limitations," he told the audience during his 40-minute speech rendered in Gujarati.

told reporters in that the Rafale fighters should come into India's inventory by September.

"Yes, we have a plan for inducting new and that is why we have signed contract for 36 Rafale jets."



Eventually, Jaguar, MiG29, and 2000 will be replaced by Tejas Mk-2 and then the "next step" will be on Advanced Medium Combat Aircrafts, he said.

When an adversary attacks you, every is used, said, adding that the jet used in the dog fight with is an upgraded aircraft with advanced weapons system.

"The Bison is in our inventory, why not use it?...I will not comment on the ongoing operation because they are still ongoing. Bison is capable. It has been upgraded... It has got a better weapons system, better radars, better air-to-air missiles... whatever it takes to make it from third generation to 3.5 generation (aircraft) or so," said the of the Indian Air Force(IAF).

attacked Modi for his remarks on Rafale jets, asking why the BJP government at the Centre did not induct even one of these fighters into the IAF during its tenure.

"Rafale fighter could have proven useful in fight against Pakistan, Modi in his rallies. Even then not a single Rafale inducted into IAF fleet during his government's tenure. Better explain people why this kind of lapse and neglect even by the BJP on the issue of country's safety and security?" said in a tweet.

The Centre and the Opposition are locked in a massive political row over the deal for procurement of 36 Rafale jets from

Lashing out at statements from opposition party leaders who demanded proof of the February 26 air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot, Modi said his objective was to end terror while that of the opposition was to remove him.

"The root of terrorism is in the neighbouring country, should we not cure the from its roots," he said.

"Even if mentors of those seeking to destroy are outside, this country won't sit quietly," he said in his address after inaugurating an annexe building of and various other development works.

Modi also flagged off the Bandra-Jamnagar Humsafar Express and launched development projects, including the 51-km pipeline from Aaji-3 to Khijadia.

He said structural and long-term measures are required to overcome the challenges faced by the country, instead of poorly thought out short term ones.

Hospitals that have come up in the past few years in will greatly benefit the poor, he said. The Ayushman Bharat scheme rolled out by the will ensure affordable and for the poor, he added.

Modi lauded water conservation measures adopted by the government. The government has big plans to provide water to people by establishing big desalination plants, he said.

Slamming the Congress, Modi said the party's programme was to announce farm loan waiver every ten years and collect votes by fooling people.

"Our government will give direct financial assistance to farmers every year. When Rs 75,000 crore will go to rural economy every year it will have a positive impact," Modi said.

