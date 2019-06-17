USFDA makes 2 observations for Caplin's sterile injectable site in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
USFDA completes inspection of Caplin's Sterile Injectable site at Gummidipoondi
Board of Caplin Point Laboratories to approve business transfer agreement with Caplin Steriles
Caplin Point Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Glycopyrrolate injection
Caplin Point gets Colombia's INVIMA nod for Puducherry sterile injectable division
Caplin Point subsidiary inks pact with Baxter Healthcare for generic injectable portfolio
-
Caplin Point Laboratories Monday said the US health regulator has made two observations after completion of inspection at its subsidiary's sterile injectable site in Tamil Nadu.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection of Caplin Steriles Ltd's site at Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu, between June 6-14, 2019.
At the end of this scheduled Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection, there were only two observations, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
Caplin Point Laboratories said it believes these observations are procedural in nature and corrective and "preventive actions for these observations will be presented to the USFDA shortly".
"The observations made were not repeat observations or related to data integrity. This was the third USFDA audit at the plant since 2016," the company added.
Caplin Point Laboratories Chairman C C Paarthipan said: "our primary focus is to ensure integrity and maintain transparency in our quality systems, and we're pleased with the result of yet another successful audit."
Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading 0.64 per cent lower at Rs 420 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU