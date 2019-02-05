Usha Martin net loss narrows to Rs 35 cr in Oct-Dec

-
ALSO READ
'Usha Martin buy diversifies Tata Steel's product range'
Usha Martin union raises concern over irregular payment of salaries at Ranchi plant
Usha Martin founder seeks details on end-use of funds from Tata Steel deal
Tata Steel to acquire steel biz of Usha Martin for up to Rs 4,700 cr
TSL inks pact with Usha Martin to acquire its steel business
-
Usha Martin said Tuesday its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 35.46 crore in the October-December quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 111.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 630.88 crore from Rs 509.85 crore during the October-December quarter of 2017-18, Usha Martin said in a BSE filing.
Usha Martin is one of the major wire rope manufacturers in the world and a leading speciality steel producer in India.
Shares of the company ended 3.42 per cent down at Rs 31.05 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU