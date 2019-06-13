Vijay Goel challenges Kejriwal to open debate on 'water crisis' in Delhi

Claiming that is facing an acute water shortage, former Union Thursday challenged to an open debate on the issue.

Goel, who staged an overnight dharna at the Jal Board (DJB) office, slammed the board for "failing" to supply water to the people in the national capital.

Refuting charges of and MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, who had alleged that BJP protesters vandalised the board headquarters on Tuesday night, he said, "The reality is half of is facing an acute water crisis and the is sleeping. Mohaniya is lying while the truth is that officials failed to come up with any reply on our complaint."



Goel, and member Jai Prakash, party MLA OP Sharma and several other BJP workers held a protest at the board office on Tuesday night.

"We were given a written assurance by the DJB that the issues raised by us will be examined in detail and action will be taken accordingly. Mohaniya is lying because the DJB has failed in its duty to supply water, especially in unauthorised colonies," he said at a press conference here.

He also showed a video of the protest at the DJB office and presented samples of dirty water allegedly supplied by the board.

The claimed that the people were falling sick as they were forced to consume such impure water.

However, leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Mohaniya, had slammed the of creating a drama over the issue in view of the assembly polls due early next year.

They said that 85 per cent of the city was receiving water while around 600 unauthorised colonies were provided piped water under the government.

Meanwhile, Goel said that he will continue his protest against the "water shortage" in Delhi.

BJP MLA O P Sharma has asked Kejriwal to call a special session of the to find ways to address the water "crisis" in the city.

