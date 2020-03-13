JUST IN
Vistara imposes travel ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 27

The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Kunal Kamra
Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Kamra

Full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said.

The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo

The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, the official told PTI.

On January 28, Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months.

As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.

Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling in its flight.
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 19:16 IST

