Vistara imposes travel ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 27

-
ALSO READ
Kamra seeks apology, Rs 25 lakh as compensation from IndiGo over flying ban
Arnab heckling row: After IndiGo & Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra
Fears over rights of passenger loom after airlines ban Kunal Kamra
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra banned from flying by IndiGo, Air India
IndiGo halves Kunal Kamra flying ban to 3 months; no regrets, says comedian
-
Full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said.
The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo
The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, the official told PTI.
On January 28, Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months.
As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.
Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling in its flight.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU