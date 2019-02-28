Vital installations put on high alert in Odisha

The government sounded a high alert across the state on Thursday and tightened security at important installations, including ports, airports and missile-testing ranges, in the backdrop of the heightened tension between and

"We have already strengthened the security at several vital installations and an adequate focus is laid on security along Odisha's coastline," A P Padhi said after holding a review meeting here.

Apart from DGP R P Sharma, officers of central agencies like the Coast Guard, paramilitary forces -- CRPF, BSF, CISF and others -- attended the meeting held in view of the situation arising in the aftermath of the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 (CRPF) personnel.

Earlier, the had issued an advisory to the state for making elaborate security arrangements.

Sharma said he had already issued directives to all the district superintendents of police to remain alert in view of the situation and directed the police to keep a close watch on sensitive locations, including busy thoroughfares, temples and heritage sites.

The DGP has also asked the state intelligence agencies to collect and share vital information.

"We had an important meeting and it has been decided to strengthen security at our vital installations with an adequate focus on coordination with central agencies, state and defence forces. We also discussed about a composite security response and timely sharing of intelligence," Sharma said.

While the and the have been keeping a constant vigil on the sea route, the authorities have kept in mind that Pakistan-based terrorists had entered via the sea route in 2008 and unleashed terror in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)