Vodafone Idea launches REDX postpaid plan with up to 50% faster data speed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday announced a postpaid plan, REDX, promising up to 50 per cent faster data speeds, besides other benefits and privileges.

Vodafone REDX will offer bundled international roaming services, unlimited data with superior data speeds (compared to its regular plans), premium customer service, access to airport lounges, exclusive deals on handsets, hotel bookings and other benefits, a company statement said.

"This couples with a network experience that delivers up to 50 per cent faster data speeds," it added. The offering is priced at Rs 999 per month with a minimum commitment of six months.

The plan is "specially designed keeping in mind the needs of the digital Indian, who wants seamless uninterrupted high-speed connectivity with a host of world-class benefits", the company statement said.

It said that customers will be able to avail international calls to the US and Canada at 50 paise per minute.
First Published: Thu, November 07 2019. 16:55 IST

