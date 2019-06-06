Weather remains dry in most parts of UP; Jhansi hottest at 47.4 deg C

The remained dry in most parts of Thursday, with being the hottest place in the state at a high of 47.4 degrees Celsius.

The state capital recorded a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

According to the meteorological department, is most likely to remain dry in western part of the state on Friday 7.

The would most likely remain dry in the state on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in the state on Friday, the MeT department said.

was the hottest place in the state, where mercury soared to 47.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

and recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Orai in district recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Etawah registered a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)