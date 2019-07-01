West Indies win toss, put Sri Lanka to bat

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here Monday.

Shannon Gabriel came in for Kemar Roach in the West Indies playing XI while Sri Lanka made three changes.

Teams:



West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas



Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.

