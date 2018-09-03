Wheat futures rise 0.80% on speculative buying

Wheat prices surged by 0.80 per cent to Rs 2,020 per in futures trade today as speculators made fresh bets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, wheat for delivery in September shot up by Rs 16, or 0.80 per cent, to Rs 2,020 per with an open interest of 3,140 lots.

Similarly, the wheat for October gained by Rs 10, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 2,032 per in 680 lots.

Analysts attributed rise in wheat futures to fresh positions created by traders amid pause in arrivals from growing regions.

