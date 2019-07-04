Wife, in-laws get life term for man's murder

A court here Thursday sentenced a woman and seven of her family to life in prison in the murder case of her husband.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 each on the victim's wife Sanjo, Jaipal (father-in-law), Praveen (brother-in-law), Dayanand, Sompal, Naveen, Vedpal and Pradeep after holding them guilty under Sections 147, 148 and 302 of the IPC.

According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, Anil Kumar was beaten to death by the convicts over a family dispute at Morkukka village under the Mansurpur police station in the district on August 23, 2013.

Anil's father Rampal had lodged an FIR against the eight people.

