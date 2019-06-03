Wildlife officials in Pak seize snakeskin sandals meant for PM Khan

A famous Pakistani shoe-maker, who was apparently making



special sandals for from snakeskin, is in trouble for violating the country's Wildlife Act.

Officials from Wildlife Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raided the shop of the popular shoe-maker in Jehangir Pura Bazar in interior and confiscated two pairs of snakeskin sandals famous as 'Kaptaan special chappals' being made as Eid gift for They also arrested a from the shop.

(DFP) informed that he went to the shop of Nooruddin as a customer and asked for a sandal from the He was shown a sandal priced at Rs 40,000. When asked as to why it is so expensive, the replied that it has been made of snakeskin and will be gifted to the cricketer-turned-politician Khan, known as 'Kaptaan'.

After verification, the sandals were seized and the salesman was arrested.

The sandals have been sent to a lab for proper verification and further action would be taken after receiving the report, the said.

The shoe-maker claimed that the serpentine material had been sent from the US to the shop to craft two pairs, one for the donor and one for to slip on.

The sale and purchase of snakeskin is illegal under Pakistan's Wildlife Act, 2015. According to the Act, no one is allowed to possess any wild or exotic animal (dead or alive) without a valid certificate or licence.

In 2015, the traditional Peshawari chappal or sandal was launched by Nooruddin as Kaptaan Chappal.

"The special double-soled Peshawari chappal had been in fashion since long but when I gifted a pair of this especially designed new brand to Khan on his wedding, the shoe became an instant favourite with all and sundry, Nooruddin had told Dawn back then.

He had said that soon after, several ministers and Pashtun population in the Gulf states began placing orders for Kaptaan Chappal in large numbers.

Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmur said making sandals from snakeskin was illegal.

"No matter who the sandals were being made for, an illegal act would never be tolerated. If it is proven that the sandals were indeed made of snakeskin then the cobbler will have to face legal consequences as well as a fine provided he shows necessary documentation that it was (legally) imported, he said.

