Will lodge FIRs in all state capitals over 'malicious campaign' against Priyanka Gandhi: Mahila Cong

The women's wing will file FIRs in all state capitals on Monday against the "malicious campaign" targeting following her entry into active politics, the party unit's said Saturday.

The has alleged that BJP leaders have made several "derogatory" statements targeting following her being named AICC in-charge of (East).

Dev, in a video message posted on Twitter, said one of the reasons why few women join was that they are not treated well.

"I am saddened that Mrs has also been targeted with such behaviour. Since she has become general secretary, many BJP leaders have made such comments that have saddened me," the All India Mahila said.

"I will lodge an FIR in against this malicious campaign. I want my state presidents to in the capitals of their respective states so that we can reach those who are running this dirty campaign," Dev said.

The Congress said she expects police officials in the state capitals to register FIRs and act against those behind this campaign.

"A derogatory thread on #PriyankaGandhi's physical appearance is being unleashed on To counter this, Mahila Congress has decided to file an FIR through all states on Feb 4, 2019," Mahila Congress said in a tweet.

The Mahila Congress statement comes days after senior BJP and Bihar Minister had said Priyanka Gandhi has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the party should remember that beauty does not garner votes.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics, senior BJP had said it was fielding "chocolaty" faces in Lok Sabha polls as it has a dearth of strong leaders.

Later, Vijayvargiya had clarified his statement about "chocolaty" faces, saying that it was meant for Bollywood actors but not for any

Another BJP MLA Surendra Singh had compared Congress to and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to Surpanakha.

