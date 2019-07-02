Woman disappears from moving train, hubby alleges abduction

A woman disappeared from a moving train with her husband alleging that snatchers have kidnapped his wife in their bid to rob her gold ornaments, Government Railway Police (GRP) here said Tuesday.

In his complaint, the woman's husband said she had gone to the washroom soon after the Delhi-bound Brahmaputra Mail left Barharwa station in Jharkhand on Monday morning.

They were travelling in an air-conditioned coach and when she did not return to her seat even after a long time, he vainly searched for her and then informed the train's ticket examiner about her disappearance, the GRP official said.

Later, he lodged a complaint with the Malda Town GRP on Monday night after he allegedly could not get help from police personnel at Jamalpur railway station.

"A complaint has been lodged by Raju Roy Barman stating that her wife Nilima was kidnapped from the train by snatchers who made an attempt to rob her gold ornaments," Malda Town GRP inspector-in-charge Bhaskar Pradhan said.

Burman claimed that his wife was wearing gold bangles, ear rings and chains.

Her mobile phone was found inside her handbag left in their compartment.

He had boarded the train with his wife, five-year-old son Mayank and brother-in-law Biswajit Roy from Dhupguri station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday evening.

Hailing from Cooch Behar's Dinhata in West Bengal, Burman currently resides at Bahadurgarh in Haryana and was going there with his family, the GRP official said.

Pradhan said the complaint has been sent to the authorities concerned.

