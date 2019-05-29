Woman gets refund on chopper booking after CM intervenes

A woman devotee from Odisha, who had been running from pillar to post for the last two years seeking refund of Rs 73,600 spent on helicopter booking to Kedarnath, finally got it back after the intervention of Trivendra Singh

Gayatri Mishra, a resident of Bhubaneswar, had booked a helicopter ride to in April-May,2017 through but had to cancel her trip due to some personal reasons.

She was assured by the foundation that she will get refund but did not get it back despite repeatedly knocking at the doors of the firm, an official release here said.

In January this year Gayatrilodged a complaint in this connection on the CM's App launched a few months back for of public complaints.

The conducted a probe into the matter on the direction of the and her complaint was found to be authentic.

The foundation refunded a total of Rs 73,600 to the woman on account of her cancelled helicopter trip to through a NEFT transaction.

Gayatri has thanked the chief minister, the and the for helping her get back her money.

