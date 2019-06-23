Woman journalist shot at in east Delhi; family dispute suspected

A was shot at allegedly by two masked men in east Delhi's New area, police said Sunday.

The woman -- Mitali Chandola received bullet injuries in the arm and is out of danger, they said, adding it is suspected to be a case of family dispute.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Chandola was driving her car. At around 12.30 am, another car suddenly overtook her and opened fire at her, police said.

In her statement to police, the victim said she was on her i20 car when two masked men in another car chased and tried to stop her. They first threw some eggs on the front class of her car and when she did not stop, they opened two rounds of fire at her, a said.

With the help of a passerby, she managed to inform police, he said.

Chandola works with a in Noida and has been living separate from her husband. Police said they are probing all angle including that of personal enmity.

They are also probing the involvement of her husband in the incident, police said, adding they are looking for CCTV footage if available to establish the sequence of event.

Police added they are trying to ascertain the identify of the accused and further investigation is underway.

