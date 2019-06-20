Won't shoot outside Mumbai until given protection: FWICE on cast and crew attack

A day after the cast and crew of ALT Balaji show were allegedly attacked on set, the Employees (FWICE) on Thursday said its members will not be shooting outside the city until given protection.

The team members of the show "Fixer" claimed they were shooting near Ghodbunder Road when they were beaten up by drunk goons, following which three persons have been arrested.

In a video shared by filmmaker- Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series, the show's producer and alleged they were beaten up by drunk goons.

"Till the time we aren't given security and protection, members of won't shoot outside Mumbai, especially Thane, Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon and other surrounding areas," BN Tiwari, President, FWICE, told reporters.

Tiwari said it is the job of the government to provide security to the artistes and they will not shoot until their safety is ensured.

"In our meeting of federation, all 28 unions associated with us, have decided that until the government doesn't assure us of security, our five lakh members won't shoot beyond Mumbai's Dahisar. These instances have happened in the past and it needs to stop," he added.

Some team members of the on Thursday also met Devendra Fadnavis, who assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

According to a police official, there was a dispute over selection of a spot for the shoot, following which some men attacked the show's crew members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)