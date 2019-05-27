Britain may be dealing with a national level of "severe" but officials are confident they have the measures in place for a World Cup in England and rated a "moderate" risk.

Recent terror attacks in playing nations have heightened safety concerns regarding the World Cup, which features 48 one-day international matches in 46 days starting with tournament hosts England against on Thursday.

In March, 51 worshippers were shot dead in mosque attacks in the city of while more than 250 people died in as a result of suicide bombings on

"When those incidents happened so close to the tournament, quite understandably that did cause some nervousness," Jill McCracken, safety and director, told reporters at the Oval on Monday.

Public events in Britain have not been immune from terror incidents in recent years, with 23 people killed in a suicide bomb attack after a concert by the American in two years ago.

McCracken, explaining the security position regarding the World Cup, added: "The UK national level sits at 'severe', which means an attack is likely.

"But we also work with to assess the impact of the tournament itself and they have come to us with a bespoke for the event which is 'moderate' -- the second lowest on the scale of risk.

"The threat in the UK is always around crowded places, they look for mass casualties, but when you look at the security measures that we have around the venues, around the teams, and the background work we do, that actually reduces threat.

