WPI inflation rises to 0.58% in Nov on hike in prices of vegetables, pulses

-
ALSO READ
At 1.08%, WPI inflation rate slips to over two-year low in July
Retail inflation at 14-month high, WPI falls to 39-month low of 0.33%
August WPI inflation remains unchanged at 1.08%, eases on YoY basis
WPI inflation unchanged at 1.08% in Aug, gives RBI room for rate cut
WPI inflation unchanged at around 1% in August, gives RBI room for rate cut
-
Wholesale prices based inflation rose to 0.58 per cent in November, as against 0.16 per cent in October due to increase in prices of food articles.
The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 4.47 per cent during the same month a year ago (November 2018).
The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11 per cent during the month as against 9.80 a month earlier, while for non-food articles it eased 1.93 per cent from 2.35 per cent in October, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation remained static (-)0.84 per cent during the month under review.
The consumer price index based retail inflation, as per data released last week, spiked to over a 3-year high of 5.54 per cent in November due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU