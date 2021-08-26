Latest FDI rules force Yahoo to shut down news websites in India

-
ALSO READ
India's FDI inflow in April-Dec 2020 surges 22% to $67.5 billion
US pips Mauritius as 2nd largest source of FDI in India in 2020-21: DPIIT
44 firms given FDI nod to jointly produce defence items with foreign cos
Foreign direct investment jumps 19% to $59.64 bn in 2020-21: Govt data
Verizon selling Yahoo, AOL unit to Apollo in $5-billion deal
-
Yahoo has shut down its news websites in India due the new foreign direct investment (FDI) rules that limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India.
This includes Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India. This, however, will not affect users' Yahoo e-mail, and search experiences in India.
"As of August 26th, 2021 Yahoo India will no longer be publishing content. Your Yahoo Account, Mail and Search experiences will not be affected in any way and will operate as usual. We thank you for your support and readership," a notice on the Yahoo website said.
US tech major Verizon had acquired Yahoo in 2017.
In the FAQ section, Yahoo said effective August 26, 2021, the company has ceased publication of content in India and has shut down Yahoo's content operations in the country.
"We did not come to this decision lightly. However, Yahoo India has been impacted by changes to regulatory laws in India that now limit the foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India. Yahoo has had a long association with India and we're really proud of the premium, local content we have provided our users here for the last 20 years," it said.
It added that given that Yahoo Cricket has a 'news' component, "it was impacted under the new FDI regulations that limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India in the 'News and Current Affairs' space".
Thanking all its users in India for the "support and trust" over the past two decades, it noted that it remains "open to opportunities that connect us to users here".
As per the new FDI regulations that will come into effect in October, digital media companies in India can accept up to 26 per cent investment in the form of foreign investment, subject to approval from the central government.
"In case you are a Yahoo Mail user, this change does not affect you in any way. This development does not impact our products Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Search, where we will continue to serve users in India as before, without any change," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU