Yechury questions timing of EC's campaigning ban in WB, asks if it is to allow PM to address rallies

Questioning the Election Commission's decision to end campaigning in from 10 pm on Thursday, CPI(M) asked if the poll body had set the time to allow to address two rallies in the state.

In first such action in India's electoral history, the EC Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in to end at 10 PM on Thursday night, a day before its scheduled deadline.

The decision came in the wake of Tuesday's violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.

"If a ban is intended for 72 hours, why is it starting at 10 pm tomorrow? Is it to allow the two rallies of the PM before that?" Yechury tweeted shortly after the EC's announcement.

Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Laxmikantapur and Dum Dum in on Thursday afternoon.

"The decision by the EC to stop campaigning a day in advance is not understood. The first thing being expected by EC was action against the lumpen elements of BJP and TMC for violence yesterday. Why has no action been initiated?" the CPI(M) leader asked.

The poll body invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on May 19.

The EC also ordered the removal of West Bengal's (home) and additional director general,

"We have made several complaints and written so many letters about violations and breakdown of law and order with impunity in Bengal, on which there has been no response," Yechury alleged.

"On the fears of violation cited in the letter issued by the EC, where is the redressal mechanism if there is accumulation of arms or any other violation? So far there has been no action by the EC. This silence by them is widely considered as benefitting the ruling parties," he tweeted.

The BJP and the TMC have accused each other of inciting the violence which broke out during Amit Shah's massive road show.

During the violence, a bust of Bengali icon Ishwar was also vandalised.

