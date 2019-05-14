Yeddyurappa rubbishes Congress claims about switching over of BJP MLAs

Ruling out any possibility of BJP MLA's switching over to after the May 23 Lok Sabha poll results, as claimed by K C Venugopal, the saffron party's state B S Tuesday dared him to spell out the number of seats the party would win in

The former also stated that the rift between the ruling coalition partners in would intensify after the Lok Sabha poll results are declared.

"What does Venugopal know about Which corner of Karnataka has he visited? I want to ask Venugopal how many seats you will win..tell me if you have the guts.

Your's is a coalition government... tell us- you will win these many number of seats," said.

Claiming that BJP would win a minimum of 22 out of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "I challenge him, let Venugopal say how many seats will win, leave JD(S). Their (Congress) true colors will come out."



In response to a question by reporters' in Kalburgi about BJP legislators going to Congress, he said, "are they mad, why will BJP people go?"



Venugopal on Monday had claimed that several BJP MLAs would join Congress after the Lok Sabha poll results as he dismissed speculation about the longevity of the coalition government in Karnataka.

Congress and B Z Zameer on Sunday had said was "daydreaming" about coming to power and claimed that around 10 saffron party MLAs were in touch with his party.

Speaking about the differences in the ruling coalition, Yeddyurappa said people are fed up with the constant war of words between Congress and JD(S).

Alleging that the alliance partners have "back stabbed" each other by working for the other party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he said JD(S) state A H Vishwanath's outburst against coordination committee should be seen as statements of that party's supremo H D Deve Gowda or H D Kumaraswamy and not his own.

Vishwanath had on May 10 raised questions about Siddaramaiah's performance as in the previous government and termed the growing clamour for him as the CM again within Congress as 'chamchagiri' (flattery).

"The differences and fighting between both the parties will intensify after the May 23 Lok Sabha poll results," Yeddyurappa said, as he predicted implications of the election's outcome on the political scenario of the state.

Hitting out at the Congress in Lok Sabha and his for their comments against the Prime Minister, Yeddyurappa said "let them first win the Chincholi assembly seat (Kharge's stronghold) that is going for the bypolls on May 19."



had on Sunday asked whether would hang himself at Vijay Chowk in if his prediction of the main opposition party getting less than 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls is proven wrong.

"Also, let win (Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat), let his Minister son make his father win and prove himself before speaking," Yeddyurappa said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)