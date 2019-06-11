Zardari produced before court, anti-graft body seeks physical remand

Pakistan's former Ali was produced before an accountability court here on Tuesday by the anti-graft body seeking his physical remand, a day after he was arrested from his residence in the case.

A team of the (NAB) accompanied by police, including female officials, arrested the Peoples Party co- hours after the rejected his bail plea.

Prior to his arrival at the court on Tuesday, a three-member team of doctors conducted a medical examination of the former According to the NAB sources, was found to be fit for physical remand.

Zardari, 63, and his sister are two of the main accused in the money laundering scandal which utilised to channel illegally gained funds out of

According to the NAB officials, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged

The arrest warrants were issued on Sunday by the NAB, the anti-corruption watchdog, which is probing them in the

Zardari, the 11th of from 2008 to 2013, has denied any link with the fake accounts. He has said the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by the ruling to malign opposition leaders.

He was elected as a member of the from the NA-213 Nawabshah seat of province in last year's

Zardari's arrest prompted a strong reaction from the Opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in the party-ruled province.

Terming his father's arrest an act of political victimisation by the government, PPP Bilawal Bhutto- said the Constitution guarantees the right of fair trial to every citizen. He appealed to party workers to remain calm and wait for party directives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)