Boeing targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019

(Reuters) - Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 895 and 905 commercial in 2019, up from the 806 units it delivered last year, as the world's biggest planemaker benefits from a boom in

The company forecast operating cash flow in a range of between $17 billion and $17.5 billion in 2019, compared with cash flow of $15.32 billion in 2018, and above analysts' average estimate of $16.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Boeing's core earnings rose to $5.48 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $5.07 per share a year earlier, and came in above Wall Street's estimate of $4.57 per share.

