Cheers mate: Australia to allow kava imports to bolster Pacific ties

By Packham

(Reuters) - will allow imports of the intoxicating drink kava, said on Wednesday, as it seeks to forge closer ties with its Pacific neighbours amid growing Chinese interest in the region.

and have been vying for influence in sparsely populated countries that control vast swathes of resource-rich ocean.

last year signed up to China's Belt and Road initiative, just a few months after promised to bolster its cyber-security capability.

To improve cultural ties, Morrison told reporters in the capital of that Australia would remove restrictions on kava, a mildly intoxicating brew that is deeply embedded in the social fabric of Pacific islanders.

"I know it has been an issue for some time, we have agreed that we would be working to ... ease some of the limitations on importation of kava into Australia," Morrison said.

Imports will begin with a programme, he said.

Kava - once the drink of - is the Pacific's favourite tipple and a major export for

Kava imports to Australia have been restricted since 2007 following concern that some indigenous communities were abusing the drink.

But Australia's rivalry with appears to have swung the argument.

"Kava is culturally very significant, tied into many ceremonies in the region. Easing the restrictions will be welcomed in the region," said of Sydney-based think-tank the

Morrison, who become the first Australian to visit Vanuatu in nearly 30 years, will travel to on Thursday as part of a Pacific tour.

Australia last year offered Pacific countries up to A$3 billion ($2.16 billion) in grants and cheap loans to build infrastructure.

($1 = 1.3897 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Packham; Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)