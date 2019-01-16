Corrected: China central bank injects record net $83 billion in open market operations

(Corrects injection amount in headline to $83 bln from $51.6 bln)

By Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

(Reuters) - China's central on Wednesday made its biggest daily net cash injection via reverse repo operations on record, more evidence that authorities are shifting to policy easing to counter a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The of said the injection was to maintain "reasonably ample" liquidity in the system.

It attributed the generous liquidity support to the current peak period for tax payments, adding that "the system's overall liquidity is falling rapidly", according to a statement on its website.

In open market operations, the of (PBOC) injected 350 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 220 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos.

On a net basis, the PBOC injected a net 560 billion yuan ($82.73 billion)for the day, as 10 billion yuan reverse repos are set to mature on Wednesday.

December's "abysmal" trade data and manufacturing contraction have "translated to a consensus by authorities that the economy needs more decided support and today's large injection reflects that," said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist for emerging at in Hong Kong.

"The is clear - the economy needs help," she added.

On Tuesday, Chinese officials signalled that they will roll out more stimulus measures in the near-term, after the shock contraction in December exports and imports reported on Monday raised fears the economy was cooling more quickly than expected.

COMING HOLIDAY

Ming Ming, at in Beijing, said the fund injection was to counter seasonal factors including tax payments and rising cash demand for the Lunar New Year holiday, which comes in early February this year.

The PBOC's move boosted market sentiment. China's 10-year treasury futures for March delivery, the most-traded contract, rose 0.42 percent to 98.155.

money rates eased slightly. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6312 percent on Wednesday morning, more than 1.5 basis points lower than Tuesday's closing average rate.

On Jan. 4, the PBOC said it was cutting the amount of cash that banks have to hold as reserves for the fifth time in a year, freeing up $116 billion for new lending in a two-stage cut to banks' reserve requirements.

The first 50-basis-point cut came into effect on Tuesday, with another 50-basis-point cut scheduled for Jan. 25.

On Tuesday, said that its banks extended far more new loans in December than expected, bringing last year's tally to a record $2.4 trillion as scrambles to help cash-starved companies and ease mounting pressure on the weakening economy.

($1 = 6.7776 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou, and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

