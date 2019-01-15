JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Gold steady on Fed rate pause hopes, stronger equities
Business Standard

Rothschild vice chairman resigns from PG&E board

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Struggling California power company PG&E Corp said on Tuesday Roger Kimmel, vice chairman of investment banking firm Rothschild Inc, had resigned from company's board.

The utility said his resignation did not involve any disagreement on any matter relating to its operations.

PG&E said on Monday it was preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid pressure from potentially crushing liabilities linked to California's catastrophic wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 17:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements