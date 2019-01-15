Global Markets - Weak China trade weighs on stocks; risk-off trade in play

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock indexes fell on Monday after a surprise contraction in Chinese trade reignited fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth and caused investors to sell riskier assets.

fell more than 2 percent and the safe-haven yen rose against the dollar following the news, which added to worries that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were taking a toll on the world's second-largest

"The biggest theme (in the market today) is risk-off," said John Doyle, vice of dealing and trading at Tempus, Inc.

Data from showed imports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in December while analysts had predicted a 5-percent rise. dropped 4.4 percent, confounding expectations for a 3-percent gain.

The and - the world's two largest economies - have been in talks for months to try to resolve their bitter trade war, with no signs of substantial progress.

Adding to the gloom were weak industrial output numbers from the euro zone, which showed the largest fall in nearly three years.

Softening demand has been felt around the world, with sales of goods ranging from iPhones to automobiles slowing, prompting profit warnings from among others.

Trade-sensitive shares eased, including and , though U.S. stock investors also were on edge as the U.S. corporate earnings season kicked off.

"It will be a big thing to see if the Chinese slowdown is real, or if it is an excuse for some companies not to hit the high growth seen last quarter," said Craig Birk, at in "If things are really slowing down, you'll start to see it show up this quarter in earnings."

shares rose after the estimates as lower expenses offset a drop in quarterly revenue. and are set to report earnings on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 86.11 points, or 0.36 percent, to 23,909.84, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 13.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,582.61 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 65.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,905.92.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> lost 0.48 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.51 percent.

yields rose as risk sentiment improved after said he was not looking to declare a national emergency amid a partial government shutdown.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.7024 percent, from 2.699 percent late on Friday.

In the foreign exchange market, the , a safe-haven currency that benefits in times of geopolitical turmoil, rose against the U.S. dollar. The yen was last up 0.3 percent against the greenback.

COMMODITIES SUFFER

The prospect of slowing global growth also roiled some commodity markets. Industrial metals copper and aluminium lost ground in and

Three-month copper on Metal Exchange ended down 0.8 percent at $5,897 a tonne, its lowest in more than a week.

ended down more than 2 percent on the global slowdown concerns.

Brent crude futures lost $1.49, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $58.99 a barrel. U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.08 to settle at $50.51 a barrel, a 2.1 percent loss.

