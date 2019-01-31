ICICI Bank shares end lower over net interest margin concerns

(Reuters) - Shares in shed early gains to close lower on Thursday, as concerns about the lender's net interest margins weighed on the amid a rally in Indian equity markets.

ICICI said on Wednesday its profit dropped in the third quarter, but the country's third-largest by market value posted a fall in its gross bad loan ratio.

That was initially welcomed by markets, with its shares rising as much as 2.9 percent. However, ICICI reversed direction to fall as much as 3.2 percent over concerns on the net interest margins. The ended the session nearly flat.

A senior at a mid-sized asset management firm told that recoveries from India's bankruptcy process had helped improve the bad loan ratio in the latest quarter.

"But that is a one-off. If we strip this out, then like-to-like there is a compression in net interest Because of that the has corrected," the said, adding the bank's credit cost is showing signs of improving.

Investors were also heartened by the bank's move to distance itself from tainted former ICICI said on Wednesday a fresh probe had found that Kochhar had violated policies. The said it will seek to revoke her financial entitlements.

Kochhar, who has been dogged by allegations of conflict of interest and misconduct over the last two years and had sought early retirement from the bank in October, said she was "utterly disappointed, hurt and shocked by the decision".

BROKERAGES UPBEAT ON Q3 RESULTS

At least four brokerage firms raised their target price on ICICI's stock, despite the bank posting a decline in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, fell to 7.75 percent at the end of December, from 8.54 percent in the previous quarter and 7.82 percent a year earlier.

accounts for a chunk of the country's bad loans. For an interactive graphic on the bad loans ratio at some Indian private sector lenders, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2HFMoJq

"continues to show promise with trending lower new NPL formation, and balance sheet growth with higher granularity on both asset and liability side," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.

The brokerage raised its target price to 450 rupees from 385 rupees, while hiked it to 415 rupees from 400 rupees.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)