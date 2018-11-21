India's crude oil imports rise to highest level in at least 7 years

(Reuters) - India's crude in October rose to their highest level in at least more than seven years, data from the Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the showed on Tuesday.

Crude imports in October climbed 10.5 percent from a year earlier to 21.02 million tonnes, the highest monthly import figure in PPAC data going back to April 2011.

Imports rose as many refiners resumed purchases after maintenance of units.

In October, India's from surged to more than a three-year high.

In India, the world's third-largest consumer, typically rise from October due to higher fuel demand in the festival season and as industrial activity picks up after months of monsoon rains.

is among the eight countries to have received a waiver from the to continue from without penalty after sanctions were reimposed on

India's oil imports from fell by about 12 percent to about 466,000 bpd in October. The country's overall purchases from in the April-October period, the first seven months of the current fiscal year, rose 34 percent.

Meanwhile, imports of declined nearly 20 percent and exports fell more than 4 percent, the data showed.

