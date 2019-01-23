InterGlobe Aviation third-quarter profit slumps 75 percent

-
ALSO READ
Corrected: InterGlobe Aviation posts September-quarter loss as fuel costs, weak rupee bite
InterGlobe Aviation posts Q2 loss
Fuel costs slash IndiGo operator InterGlobe's first-quarter profit
IndiGo swings into red; posts Rs 652 cr loss on mounting expenses, intense competition
NCDRC asks Indigo airline to pay Rs 20K to passengers for leaving them behind
-
(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, reported a nearly 75 percent slump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher crude prices and rising competition.
Net profit was 1.91 billion rupees ($26.79 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 7.62 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.
Revenue from operations rose 28.1 percent to 79.16 billion rupees.
($1 = 71.2850 rupees)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in BENGALURU; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU