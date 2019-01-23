InterGlobe Aviation third-quarter profit slumps 75 percent

(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's biggest by market share IndiGo, reported a nearly 75 percent slump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher crude prices and rising competition.

Net profit was 1.91 billion rupees ($26.79 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 7.62 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 28.1 percent to 79.16 billion rupees.

($1 = 71.2850 rupees)

