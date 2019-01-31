New York AG, governor probing Apple's response to FaceTime bug

(Reuters) - Andrew and new on Wednesday said the state was probing Apple Inc's failure to warn consumers about a bug that lets iPhones users see and hear others before they accept a video call.

The bug, which has been able to replicate, allows an user placing a call using Apple's video-calling feature to hear audio from the recipient's phone even if the call has not gone through.

"We need a full accounting of the facts to confirm businesses are abiding by consumer protection laws and to help make sure this type of privacy breach does not happen again," said in a statement.

The statement said and James would probe Apple's slow response and cited that a consumer had made the company aware of the bug more than a week before it took action to disable the feature.

Apple said on Monday it was aware of the problem and had come up with a fix that would be released in a software update later this week. The company was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

The bug appears to rely on Apple's group video-calling feature, which Apple launched in October. In certain situations, FaceTime also broadcast both video and audio from the recipient's phone, website the Verge reported on Monday.

Cuomo on Monday issued a consumer alert about the bug and encouraged users to disable the app.

