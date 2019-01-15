Oil prices rise on supply cuts, but global slowdown looms

By Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - prices rose on Tuesday amid supply cuts by club OPEC and Russia, although a darkening economic outlook may soon weigh on growth in fuel demand.

Brent futures were at $59.47 per barrel at 0950 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.81 percent, from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50.92 per barrel, also up 0.81 percent, or 41 cents.

"OPEC-led cuts and declining U.S. rig counts have bolstered market sentiment in the new year," Singapore-based brokerage said.

The Middle East-dominated and allies including the world's number two agreed in late 2018 to cut supply to rein in a global glut.

In the United States, the number of rigs looking for new production has dropped from a 2018 peak of 888 to a still-high 873 in early 2019.

The rig data, released on Friday, pointed to a potential dent in production growth which was at more than 2 million barrels per day last year, making the the world's top .

Meanwhile, the last November reimposed sanctions against Iran's Although granted sanctions waivers to Iran's biggest oil customers, mostly in Asia, the Middle Eastern country's exports have plummeted since.

However, expects to restart from as early as this month, reported on Tuesday, with some Japanese banks notifying customers they will resume transactions for

expects to receive Iranian in January after a four-month interruption.

On the demand side, an economic slowdown continues to loom over oil and financial markets.

The gains in crude futures on Tuesday came after losses of more than 2 percent the previous session as weak Chinese trade data pointed to a global economic slowdown.

on Tuesday signalled it may roll out more fiscal stimulus to stem any further decline in growth.

said it was cutting its average 2019 forecast by $16 per barrel, to $64 per barrel, citing surging U.S. production and an "increasingly uncertain demand backdrop".

(Reporting by Browning; Additional reporting by in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)