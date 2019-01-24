Oil slips as EU seeks to trade with Iran, U.S. gasoline prices fall

By Scott DiSavino

(Reuters) - prices slipped on Wednesday as the seeks to circumvent U.S. trade sanctions against Iran, and on weaker U.S. gasoline prices.

Brent futures fell 36 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $61.14 a barrel, while the most active U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for March fell 39 cents, or 0.7 percent, to settle at $52.62.

France's said he expected a European-backed system to facilitate non-dollar trade with and bypass fresh U.S. curbs imposed after quit a landmark nuclear deal, would be established in coming days.

Peter Cardillo, at in said that EU announcement "knocked the wind out of prices."

Analysts also said falling U.S. gasoline prices and rising crude output in the were also pressuring the crude market.

"We are paying particular attention to weakening NYMEX crack spreads where an increasingly heavy gasoline market is providing a limiter on near term WTI gains," Jim Ritterbusch, of in Chicago, said in a report.

The crack or spread between U.S. gasoline futures and WTI crude on the Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell to $5.97 a barrel, its lowest since 2013.

Market participants said they were looking ahead to the U.S. weekly petroleum inventories report, which was expected to show crude stocks holding steady, while gasoline inventories were forecast to build for the eighth straight week. [EIA/S]

The weekly report from the (API), an group, is due at 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) and data from the (EIA) will be released on Thursday. Both reports were delayed a day due to the U. holiday on Monday.

The EIA said on Tuesday it expected shale output to rise to a record high in February. For graphic on U.S. production growth, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2AZSnDc

U.S. CONSIDERS SANCTIONS

The ratcheted up pressure on Venezuela's on Wednesday, announcing U.S. recognition of the country's as interim and signalling potential new sanctions against its vital

Potential U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's crude oil exports, however, would hit U.S. refiners that are its biggest customers, as the OPEC nation would likely be forced to send more crude to China, or other Asian countries, traders said.

The U.S. share of Venezuelan exports has fallen in recent years with more shipments going to and China, largely through

"It would make a tight market even tighter. If it happens, it would be an unambiguous headwind for (U.S.) refiners already struggling to find supplies," said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, an in Bethesda,

(Additional reporting by in New York, Noah Browning in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)