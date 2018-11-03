RCom clocks second-quarter profit surge due to one-time gain

NEW (Reuters) - India's posted a sharp rise in its quarterly profit on Saturday, as it recorded a one-time gain.

Net profit for the July-September quarter came in at 67.98 billion rupees ($939 million), compared to a profit of 420 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 41.7 percent to 3.34 billion rupees.

The company said earlier this year that it had completed the sale of its fibre assets to Reliance Jio, the telecoms arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.

($1 = 72.4350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Aditya Kalra in New and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)