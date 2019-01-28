SEC probes Nissan over U.S. executive pay - Bloomberg

JUST IN
Reuters 

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if the automaker accurately disclosed its executive pay in the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The regulator is also examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments, according to Bloomberg.

A Nissan spokesman said the company has received an inquiry from the SEC and is cooperating. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 10:25 IST

