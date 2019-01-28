China's Didi, BAIC set up joint venture to work on NEV projects

(Reuters) - China's Chuxing said it had set up a (JV) with Electric Vehicle Co., a unit of state-owned BAIC, to work on new and projects.

The JV, BAIC-Xiaoju New Energy Auto Technology Co. Ltd, aims to develop "next-generation connected-car systems", Didi, China's largest ride-hailing operator, said on Monday.

This is the first JV between and state-owned BAIC, which wants to stop selling by 2025 as shifts the industry towards new

The JV comes at a time when China's market for new (NEVs), a category comprising electric battery cars and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles, is rapidly growing even as the country's wider auto market cools.

In 2018, in the world's biggest auto market hit reverse for the first time since the 1990s. But NEV sales were a bright spot, jumping 61.7 percent to 1.3 million units, has said.

NEV sales in will hit 1.6 million this year, the industry body estimates.

said there are already 400,000 NEVs registered on its platform through its partnerships with leading electric vehicle makers including

Didi, whose backers include Uber Technologies Inc, and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is reshuffling its domestic business as it expands globally with new services in and

(Reporting by and in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)