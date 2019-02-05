Sensex, Nifty subdued ahead of RBI policy meet

By Arnab Paul

(Reuters) - Indian shares flitted between negative and positive territory on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance ahead of the three-day central policy meet, while gains in automobile stocks offset declines in telecom

According to a poll of 65 analysts, two-thirds have said the Reserve of (RBI) would hold its repo rate, a surprise change of stance following the appointment of as the central chief in December. The central bank will start its three-day policy meet later in the session.

The 'neutral' stance would be in line with Janata Party's aim for a stimulative monetary policy ahead of national elections in May.

The RBI's mandate is to control price pressures, which historically have been difficult to tame in

However, analysts feel the possibility of a rejig in the indexes by global index provider could impact some of the large cap players.

"If MSCI does an index rejig, then the weight of some of the stocks could come down," said Deven Choksey, founder, Investment Managers.

in the American depositary receipts (ADR) and global depositary receipt (GDR) lists such as Ltd and could be affected, Choksey added.

was trading 2.1 percent lower, while Infosys slipped 0.9 percent.

The broader Nifty was up 0.02 percent at 10,914.55, as of 0605 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex was largely flat at 36,580.64.

Telecom bellwether fell as much as 4.5 percent after ratings agency downgraded some of the company's notes.

Most automobile majors were in the green with and Ltd gaining 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

was among the biggest boost on the NSE index, rising as much as 1.4 percent, while extending gains to a fourth session.

IT stocks such as dropped 0.8 percent, while Tech Mahindra Ltd, which is scheduled to report its quarterly results later in the day, fell nearly 1 percent.

dived as much as 16.7 percent, a day after it sought fast-track resolution of its debt through the (NCLT), the country's court that deals with bankruptcy cases.

