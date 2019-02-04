UK approves tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India

(Reuters) - The has signed an order for liquor and aviation tycoon to be extradited to India, the said in a statement on Monday.

Indian authorities have been trying to extradite to after the collapse of his defunct He moved to Britain in March 2016.

A court in set up under anti-money laundering laws declared a "fugitive economic offender" last month, paving the way for the to seize his assets, according to partner ANI.

The UK government's Monday order follows a London court's ruling in December that Mallya be extradited to to face fraud charges.

Mallya, also the co-owner of motor racing team Force India which went into administration in July, has denied any wrongdoing and says the case against him is politically motivated.

had cleared "one more step to get Mallya extradited," wrote on late on Monday.

"While we welcome the UK Government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition," a government source said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the paper reported of the UK government's order to extradite Mallya.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by in New Delhi; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)