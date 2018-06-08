Missing the heartbeat: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is sporty and macho

Styling is the only factor that distinguishes the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500x from the existing Thunderbird 500. Except for the fuel tank, the entire motorcycle comes in black. The one I got to ride had a blue tank and a thin blue stripe around the tyres.

The Thunderbird 500x comes with a smart tank badge with “Royal Enfield” embossed in black on either side of the fuel tank. Alloy wheels and tubeless tyres add to the look. The seat is one single large piece with new grab rails, but there is no back rest. The handlebars bear a sporty look, indicating that this ...