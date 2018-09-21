A R Rahman and Gulzar to create title song for 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup

AR and are once again collaborating, this time for the official song of the Odisha Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar 2018.

The lyrics of the track, titled "Jai Hind Hind, Jai India", has been penned by the veteran lyricist. The song will have a blend of poetry and pulsating rhythm.

"Nothing says India more than our beloved sport And nothing is more exciting than the world's biggest tournament happening right here, on our turf. The Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar 2018," said in a statement.

"It's heart-warming to see the entire nation pledge their heartbeats for hockey. As an extension of pledging our heartbeats, Sahab and I have created the World Cup Song. A song that will excite and inspire, as also get you on your feet. Join me in this celebration of hockey — of not just our men in blue but the spirit of the game, the spirit of universal oneness," he added.

Odisha Chief Minister said he was looking forward to see perform in Odisha.

"We are delighted to have AR Rahman compose the song for the Odisha Hockey World Cup. It will be an honour to have him perform live in Bhubaneswar. He is the voice of India and now with this song, the voice of India is the voice of the world cup.

"We are also fortunate to have Sahab add his poetic magic to the composition. Coming together of these two legends will not only inspire the players but will also get the entire nation together to support this wonderful game unfolding in Odisha at the world cup," the CM said

The 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 15, 2018. A total of 16 countries are participating in the 14th edition of the tournament.

This is the third time India is hosting the event after having organised it in 1982 in Mumbai and in 2010 in New Delhi.