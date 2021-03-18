AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

-
ALSO READ
KSLTA u-14 Talent Series tennis: Venkatesh, Meghana upset top seeds
Maharashtra govt to get Disha Bill cleared in next session: Deshmukh
AITA under-16 tennis: Dhruv Adiga scores lone upset of day
Noted journalist and writer Ravi Belagere dies of heart attack in Bengaluru
AITA under-18 tennis: Amodini Vijay Nayak, Amarnath enter finals
-
Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the boys' category of the AITA Talent Series-7 U-16 hosted by Tennis360 Academy.
In the semi-finals played here on Thursday, sixth seeded Vaibhav sent top seed Jason Michael David home with a 6-1, 7-5 victory while fourth seeded Suchir brushed past second seed Anoop Keshavamurthy 7-5, 6-1 to set up an all-Karnataka final.
In the girls' section, Disha Santosh Khandoji defeated Varunya C.N. 6-1, 7-6 (1) to enter the final where she will meet third seed Kaajal Raamisetty who upset top seed Gagana Mohan 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Anoop Keshavamurthy and Jason M. combined well to defeat the pair of Pavan Ganesh and Harish Kumar 7-6, 6-2 to lift the boys' doubles crown.
Results
Boys singles semifinal:
6-Vaibhav Krishna Sriram bt 1-Jason Michael David 6-1, 7-5; 4-Suchir Chetan Sheshadri bt 2-Anoop Keshavamurthy 7-5, 6-1
Girls singles semifinal:
Disha Santhosh Khandoji bt Varunya C.N. 6-1, 7-6 (1); 3-Kaajal Raamisetty bt 1-Gagana Mohan 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
Boys doubles final:
Anoop Keshavamurthy/Jason M bt Pavan Ganesh/Harish Kumar 7-6, 6-2.
--IANS
rkm/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor