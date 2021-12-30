Ashes: Match referee David Boon tests Covid positive, to miss fourth Test

-
-
Former Australia opener and match referee David Boon has tested positive to Covid-19 and will miss the fourth Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England in Sydney next week. He has gone into isolation here as per the local government protocol.
"The ICC match referee for the men's Ashes Series, David Boon, has tested positive to Covid-19 following a PCR test," Cricket Australia announced on Thursday.
"Steve Bernard, a member of the International Panel of ICC Referees and based in NSW (New South Wales), will take over as match referee for the fourth Ashes Test match, starting on January 5 at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground)," the Cricket Australia statement said.
Boon, who is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having a booster, will remain in Melbourne and in line with Victorian State Government Health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days.
"It is anticipated that David Boon will return to the role for the fifth Test in Hobart, starting on January 14," CA said in the statement. As per current Covid-19 protocols, local umpires and match officials from the various ICC panels are appointed for bilateral series since late 2020.
Cricket Australia said that all players from both teams, their families, the England and Australian support staff, and the match officials have been having daily PCR tests since December 27.
England head coach Chris Silverwood too will miss the fourth Test because a member of his family, who is a part of the tour party, has tested positive.
--IANS
bsk
