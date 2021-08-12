MP felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr reward

-
Hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday.
The CM presented a cheque of Rs one crore and a shawl to the midfielder hailing from MP during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal, and also announced his appointment as the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a house for his family wherever they wish in the state.
"Sagar will be the DSP from today," an elated Chouhan said.
The CM also announced that each member of the Indian women hockey team's Olympic squad will be given Rs 31 lakh for putting up a spectacular performance at the Games.
Though the women's team stood fourth in the Olympics, they won the hearts of Indians by their magnificent play,'' he said.
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off, but the stout-hearted side managed to record its best ever finish at the Games last week.
Earlier in the day, Chouhan and Sagar planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here.
Sagar belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in MP's Hoshangabad district.
After Sagar scored a goal in the match against Argentina that ensured India's place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him. The Indian hockey team later entered the semi-finals and won the bronze medal at the Olympics.
