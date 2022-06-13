ATP Rankings: Daniil Medvedev dethrones Djokovic to regain World No 1 spot

-
Daniil Medvedev on Monday became the World No. 1 men's player for a second time after Novak Djokovic dropped to No. 3 in the ATP rankings.
Last week, Medvedev was in action at the Libema Open, where he marched to his second tour-level final on grass at the ATP 250 event. Meanwhile, Medvedev's rise comes after Novak Djokovic failed to defend his crown at the French Open.
Medvedev is unable to compete at this year's Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been banned following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ranking points, however, will not be awarded.
For the first time in 19 years, none of the 'Big Three' - Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - occupy the first two spots.
Rafael Nadal remains at the 4th spot despite losing 1000 points gained from last year's French Open while Djokovic has dropped 2000 points from his winning run at Roland Garros last year. With points from last year's edition dropping off this week, the Serb has slipped down a couple of places to No. 3.
French Open runner-up Casper Ruud has leapfrogged Stefanos Tsitsipas into fifth. While Alexander Zverev climbed to number two for the first time. The German, however, is facing a period on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during his French Open semi-final with Nadal.
Zverev's participation in Wimbledon 2022 is still in doubt after his injury at the French Open, while Nadal's fitness will be under the limelight as well after he required injections en route to Roland-Garros triumph.
Andy Murray defeated then-World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals to earn his first Top 5 win since he beat Novak Djokovic in 2016. Murray overcame Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals before losing to Matteo Berrettini in the championship match.
Nick Kyrgios has climbed 13 places to claim the No. 65 spot in the rankings following his run to the last four in Stuttgart. The 27-year-old defeated Jiri Lehecka, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Marton Fucsovics to reach his second semi-final of the season.
