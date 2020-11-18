Australia replace Kane Richardson with Andrew Tye for India ODIs and T20Is

-
Right-arm fast bowler Andrew Tye has replaced Kane Richardson in the Australia squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, which includes three ODIs and as many T20Is.
Richardson has withdrawn from the squad to be with his wife and their newborn son, Cricket Australia said in a statement.
"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," CA national selector Trevor Hohns said on Wednesday.
"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment, we are in. We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision," he added.
Tye, who was part of Australia squad which went to England for a limited-overs series earlier this year, has so far played seven ODIs and 26 T20Is, in which he has picked up 12 and 37 wickets respectively.
"AJ is incredibly skilled in both forms of the short game. He impressed in the UK with his high work ethic and his positive energy around the squad," Hohns said of Tye. "He is a great player to be able to call on."
On Tuesday, Cricket Australia undertook a mass airlift of players from around the country following a Covid-19 outbreak in Adelaide which forced heavy restrictions to be imposed in the city.
The three ODIs will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three T20Is at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).
After that, both teams will compete in a four-Test series beginning December 17.
