Australia's tour of Pak after 24 years confirmed to begin from Rawalpindi

Cricket (CA) and (PCB) on Friday confirmed that men's team tour of Pakistan will start with Rawalpindi hosting the first Test on March 4. It also means that Australia's first trip to Pakistan for the first time since 1998 is all set to happen.

After the first Test at Rawalpindi, the next two Tests will be played in Karachi and Lahore. It will be followed by three ODIs and a T20I to be played at Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5. The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.

"I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game. I would also like to thank the Australian Cricketers' Association and the players, coaches, support teams, staff and security experts for their collaboration in the planning for the tour. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams," said CA's chief executive Nick Hockley.

The two cricket boards have also agreed that the Test side will complete their isolation in Australia, before arriving in Islamabad on February 27 on a chartered flight. After a one-day room isolation, they will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia's white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24 following isolation in Australia. After a one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with other members of the side and travel to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on March 29.

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. We are really excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, and look forward to a competitive series that will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I," said PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain.

"While Australia will arrive at the back of strong performances in their home series against England, our team has been playing excellent cricket resulting in our players sweeping the ICC Awards. This braces for a keenly contested series, something that the fans will thoroughly enjoy and remember for a long time," added Hasnain.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are linked to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League from which the top eight sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Australia's tour of Pakistan schedule:

February 27: Arrival in Islamabad

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

April 6: Departure --IANS

nr/akm

