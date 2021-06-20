BCCI to donate Rs 10 crore for Olympic-bound athletes' preparations

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment
Sourav Ganguly's health stable, doctors take cautious stance
Tokyo Olympics 2021: IOA in search of new apparel sponsor by month-end
No branded apparel, only India will be written on Olympics apparel: Rijiju
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's health condition stable after angioplasty
-
The Indian cricket board on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of country's Olympic-bound athletes.
A decision in this regard was taken at the BCCI's emergent Apex Council meeting, attended by Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
"Yes, BCCI will be helping out the Olympic contingent. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned by the Apex Council," a senior BCCI official told PTI.
"It (fund) will be used for the preparation and other contingency purpose of our elite athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Games. The modalities of the payment will be finalised after talking to Sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA)."
The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin from July 23.
It is understood that post departure of Li Ning as the kit sponsor, the amount donated by the BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation.
"The BCCI has always believed in helping in the development of Olympic Sports and this is not the first time that a big amount is being donated," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor